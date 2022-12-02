Terrorists on Thursday night opened fire on an armored bus which was making its way to Ariel with passengers on board on Highway 60 near Ofra.

There were no injuries but the bus sustained damage. It continued its route and met IDF forces at the Shilo junction.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, a report was received regarding an attempted shooting attack on a bus travelling on a route adjacent to the town of Silwad. Damage was caused to the bus. No IDF injuries were reported.”

“IDF soldiers are searching the area for the suspects,” the statement added.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF soldiers eliminated the commander of the military branch of the Islamic Jihad in the city, Ayman al-Saadi, and one of his assistants, Naim al-Zubadi, in a gunfight near Jenin.

The IDF conducted a raid in the area after receiving a warning that the wanted terrorists were planning an attack in the immediate time frame. The gunfight developed during an operation to arrest the wanted terrorists, during which five were arrested.