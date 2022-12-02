US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Thursday gave an interview to Channel 12 News and avoided answering the question of whether the US had made a decision to boycott the designated Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir.

"I’m not going to get into 'who will meet with whom'. First of all, I don't even know who the people are going to be. As Joe Biden said to [Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu] in the phone call: ‘Bibi, I’ve known you for 40 years. You’re my friend. I will work with you.’ I’m not going to get into individuals and who we will or won’t [meet],” Nides said

To the question of what would happen if Ben Gvir asked to meet him, he replied, "I'm not going to speculate what Ben Gvir will do and who will meet with him and who won't. What I will say is I will spend time with this government and I have a great relationship with this government."

In addition, the Ambassador refused to answer the question of what the Biden administration's red lines might be regarding Judea and Samaria. “We’ll spend time with the Prime Minister. He understands…listen, we want to preserve the two-state solution. We’ve been very clear about that. And that’s all the issue around settlements on the ground.”

"We care about these issues, because we ultimately want to preserve the vision of the two-state solution, and the dignity and respect of the Palestinian people. I’ve said it a million times: I don’t think we’ll be standing in the Rose Garden getting a Nobel Peace Prize, but we need to keep a vision of a two-state solution that is viable, and take care of the Palestinian people. Giving the Palestinians opportunities to prosper will only make Israel safer," he noted.

He also responded to an editorial published in the Washington Post newspaper which suggested to the Biden administration not to supply Israel with offensive weapons because of the new government.

"Joe Biden has said over and over again that we will not in any way condition aid. He said that, Secretary Blinken has said that, so any idea that that’s the position of the administration is not the case.”