Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz, who has been working with the negotiation team to reach a coalition agreement, disclosed:

“This evening we led a great historic move to strengthen the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.”

The Religious Zionist Party signed a coalition agreement with the Likud Thursday night, giving the Likud three coalition deals, with two more agreements needed before it can form a majority government.

“As I promised, from the moment I took office as governor of Binyamin, I have campaigned for significant change in the lives of the region’s residents and have promoted improvements in all aspects of life here," Ganz said.

He added: “I thank Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and the Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich for enabling us to bring this wonderful news to the Jewish People.”