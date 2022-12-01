French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House on Thursday, telling US President Joe Biden that both countries ‘need to become brothers in arms’ against Russia, CNN reported.

“Our hearts are warm to welcome such close friends to the White House,” Biden said during the formal White House lawn arrival ceremony for Macron.

“It’s a genuine honor to host you for the first state visit of my administration and to celebrate the current strength and vitality between France and the United States of America," Biden added.

Macron, speaking through a translator, said: "As war returns to the European soil, following Russia's aggression to Ukraine and in light of the multiple crises our nations and our societies face, we need to become brothers in arms once more.”

In his opening remarks, Biden spoke about the close relationship between the two leaders.

The president called France the US’s “oldest ally” and an “unwavering partner,” referring to the two countries’ intertwined histories from the Revolutionary War to World War II.

“The alliance between our two nations remains essential to our mutual defense,” Biden said.

He noted that the US and France were united in their opposition to Russia’s “brutal war” in Ukraine, and also pledged to work with France to make sure “democracies deliver.”

The two presidents welcomed dignitaries, watched a 21-gun salute and then inspected troops on the White House’s South Lawn.