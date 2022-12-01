Three Florida teenagers were arrested for allegedly being behind a series of antisemitic and racist messages found in South Florida in late October.

The suspects were arrested on felony charges, according to the Tampa Bay Times. They are accused of spray painting antisemitic graffiti multiple times over the last several weeks.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that three 16-year old boys had been arrested and charged for two instances of graffiti found in Weston, a city west of Fort Lauderdale.

The graffiti, including antisemitic messages and racial slurs, was discovered on the walls of a golf course’s restrooms on October 25. Further offensive graffiti was discovered at a park close to the golf course and at a subdivision entrance on October 30, city officials said.

Two of the suspects were charged with three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary and one count of public order crime prejudice, with a hate crime enhancement.

The third suspect was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and burglary.