Israel is considering blocking entry to a United Nations Human Rights Council representative who is planning on visiting the country in the coming days.

According to a report by Ynet, Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, whose official title is "Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967," is guilty of making several anti-Israel remarks, including a few new ones which we're addressed to Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials who participated in a conference in Gaza last week.

In her address to the conference, which was organized by a body that is closely related to Hamas, and was attended by high-ranking Hamas and Jihad officials, Albanese remarked "You have the right to resist this occupation".

In her speech, the rapporteur also hinted at her opposition to the two-state solution, stating: "The West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza are what's left of historic Palestine. This statement is not new, but it will help the international community feel uncomfortable with the two-state solution."

Albanese has a history of anti-Israel remarks, in the summer she told an Italian newspaper that "Israel says that resistance is equatable to terror, but occupation calls for violence and creates violence. The Palestinians have no way to resist other than violence." She has also compared the Nakba to the Holocaust and has referred to Israel as apartheid.

A few days ago Albanese tweeted that she intended on visiting Israel for the first time since being appointed to her post and claimed that Israel did not deny her entry. But as mentioned Israel is considering denying her entry due to her anti-Israel remarks.