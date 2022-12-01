In honor of Aliyah Day, which is being celebrated on Thursday after being postponed a month due to elections, the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption has released new data regarding the new immigrants, or olim, to the Jewish state.

The Ministry says that is continuing to absorb immigrants from around the world, including immigrants from Russia and Ukraine as part of the, "Home to Israel," campaign, which launched at the start of the war between the two nations in February. In the past year, over 70 thousand olim have immigrated to Israel and the Ministry continues to take in an average of 300 new immigrants daily.

In honor of the holiday, the Ministry of Immigrant Absorption released some interesting data about immigration to Israel. Over the past decade, over 22 thousand immigrants enlisted in the IDF; 15 thousand of them were considered lone soldiers whose parents are not in the country.

In the past decade 6,440 physicians, 1,448 dentists, and 2,552 nurses made aliyah.

In addition, around 22,400 engineers immigrated to Israel and 2,140 workers joined Israeli hi-tech with the Ministry's help.

11,537 teachers immigrated to Israel, and over the past 10 years, they taught hundreds of thousands of students; of those teachers, 413 of them were English teachers.

The majority of the immigrants in the past year came from Russia - 54% of them. 21% of this year's immigrants came from Ukraine, 5% from the US, 4% from France, 3% from Belarus, 2% from Ethiopia, and 2% from Argentina. 10 countries produced only one immigrant each this year, including the Dominican Republic, Malta, and the French departments of Guadeloupe and Martinique.

28% of the immigrants were between the ages of 18 and 25 and 24% were 17 or younger. The oldest immigrant was a 101-year-old from France and after her a 100-year-old man from Ukraine.

The city that welcomed the most immigrants was Netanya, which welcomed 22% of them. The two largest cities in the country, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, only welcomed 10% and 7% of this year's immigrants, respectively.

"We are celebrating aliyah with 70 thousand olim who came to Israel since last year's Aliyah day. This number of immigrants warms Israel's heart, especially since we haven't seen this many immigrants in the past 20 years," stated Minister of Immigrant Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata (National Unity).