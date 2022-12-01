MK Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) on Thursday morning responded to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi's criticism of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and his statements on the altercation in Hebron.

Speaking in an interview with 103 FM Radio, Rabbi Eliyahu said, "It's not logical that a senior official, as beloved as he may be, will lecture elected figures."

"When we were elected to make the nation's voice heard, we were also elected to come and criticize military behavior, which we think is incorrect. You are ignoring the years that the left criticized the military's actions."

He added, "There are anarchists here, who came, and provoked. Anyone who looks at this video clip will see that they are disturbing the soldiers who are fulfilling their duty. In every other country, including the US, France, England, and Germany, the soldiers would be allowed to arrest these people using reasonable force and even more than that."

"A society that does not support its soldiers will not find people who will agree to fight for it. And that is simple," he emphasized, adding that, "It is permissible for a politician to come and say these things.... A politician is permitted to come and demand that the IDF support its soldiers."