Dreams don't come true too quickly. Our father Yaakov dreams of Rachel and in the morning, it turns out that she is Leah. The road to the realization of a dream is much more tiring than meets the eye.

Dreams attempt to merge and connect our aspirations with the reality that we see. The smart thing is not to lose the glow of the dream in the rigors of routine. Jews dream of "a ladder set on the ground and its top reaching to the heavens".

People who focus only on the top of the ladder that touches the sky naturally lose patience when their dreams do not come quickly true on earth. For example, they waste headlines about "the coalition negotiations stalling" instead of waiting for the foreseeable outcome – a nationalistic and traditional government; why, what else did you think it would be?

It may not be a dream government but it will promote reality in a better way. This is also the mental state of people who diligently waste their time making judgements and settling old scores in public storms without patiently waiting for the fair legal clarification.

Frustration can come from the opposite place, from excessively focusing on the legs of the ladder set on the ground – for example, with fears about the real security danger posed by Iran regardless of the top that reaches to the heavens – the cultural and moral influences that are corroding the regime from within.

Our forefather Yaakov dreams of a ladder in which "the angels of God were ascending and descending on it [bo]," "Bo" was interpreted by Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin as in the person, themself. Whoever allows angels, the pure and moral world, to ascend and descend in one’s life – is one who connects heaven to earth. One does not float on the one hand, and denigrate on the other; dreams and the truth come true at the end, in a way that is full of vision and reality – slowly but surely.

The bad will pass.

The good will prevail.

With God's help.