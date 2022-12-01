Over the past month, politicians from the right-wing bloc have been dueling over various portfolios in the incoming government. Yet one portfolio that the designated ministers have seldom mentioned in their negotiations was that of education.

Whoever does end up in charge of the Education Ministry has a lot of work on their hands, and according to a new survey by the Trump Foundation and reported by Israel Hayom, Israel's parents don't feel that anyone who does take the post will be able to do that work. The survey found that 42% of parents do not believe that the education system will put forth substantial reforms needed so it can innovate and change.

Israeli parents find education to be extremely important for the future of the State, second only to the cost of living and even more important than national security. With this, the general feeling toward the education system is rather negative: 76% of parents who answered the survey expressed low satisfaction with how the education system functions.

The survey also found that 64% of parents are worried about the large size of their children's classes, and 71% feel that schools only care about grades and have stopped teaching the students values. As far as education quality, 51% state that the teachers are "not good enough," and 56% feel that the system's central contribution to the children is social rather than educational, while only 31% feel that it is the latter.

In addition, 57% of parents feel that the curriculums in schools are irrelevant for the 21st century, a claim that has already been made by several bodies, including the State Comptroller.