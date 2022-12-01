The rift between Likud and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) has deepened following the decision to split the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry into two, giving one part to Otzma Yehudit after it had been agreed that the ministry would go to United Torah Judaism's MK Meir Porush, Maariv reported.

"They lied to us," sources in the haredi party said, according to Maariv. "They are trying to sell us a portfolio with no content. It won't happen."

Additionally, an agreement has not yet been reached between Shas, UTJ, and Religious Zionism regarding which of them will control the Religious Affairs Committee, which has a great influence on many religious decisions.

Though the Likud has reached agreements with Religious Zionism, the two parties are not signing a coalition agreement yet. According to both parties, "The Likud and Religious Zionism have reached an agreement, but the stage of the signing is delayed due to a demand by the Likud to wait until agreements are reached with Shas and United Torah Judaism."

UTJ's MK Uri Maklev has been offered the position of Deputy Minister in the Transportation Ministry, as well as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for the haredi administrative division.

An idea has also been floated to appoint UTJ's Yitzhak Pindrus, who is expected to enter the Knesset by means of the Norwegian Law, to chair the Knesset's Health Committee.

However, MK Aryeh Deri (Shas), who is expected to become Health Minister, had not yet agreed to this, and the Health Committee has the power to limit the Health Ministry's power.