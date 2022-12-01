The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, warned on Wednesday that the “two-state solution” is in immediate danger.

“We are at the end of the road for the two-state solution. Either the international community summons the will to act decisively or it will let peace die passively. Passively, not peacefully,” Mansour said at a session of the General Assembly, as quoted by JNS.

“The alternative is what we are living under now—a regime that has combined the evils of colonialism and apartheid,” charged Mansour.

He said the expected incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu will be “the most colonial, racist, and extremist government in the history of Israel.”

PA officials have continuously accused Israel of not being interested in a peace agreement. Earlier this month, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas said he would have to deal with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu even though he believed Netanyahu was not interested in making peace.

"I knew Netanyahu for a long time, since the 1990s ... He is a man who doesn't believe in peace but I have no other choice but to deal with him," Abbas told Palestine Television.

"I have a problem with Israel, Israel occupies my land and my country. Who is the Prime Minister? Netanyahu. I am forced to deal with him," he added.

However, it is the PA chairman himself who has rejected multiple overtures from Israel over the years.

Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

In September of 2020, the PA said it began preliminary diplomatic steps to hold an international conference, though nothing has yet materialized as a result of this effort.

Israeli-PA peace talks have been stalled since 2014, when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.