UNRWA, the UN agency tasked with helping “Palestinian refugees”, announced it found a tunnel underneath one of its schools in the Gaza Strip, condemning it as a "neutrality breach", i24NEWS reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, UNRWA did not mention specifically mention Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and has dug many tunnels used for terrorist operations and leading from Gaza to Israeli territory.

"The Agency protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to express outrage and condemnation of the presence of such a structure underneath one of its installations," UNRWA said in the statement.

"The presence of a man-made cavity underneath the grounds of an UNRWA school is a serious violation of the Agency’s neutrality and a breach of international law. Moreover, it exposes children and Agency staff to significant security and safety risks," it added.

This is not the first time that a tunnel has been discovered underneath an UNRWA installation. In June of 2021, UNRWA admitted it revealed a tunnel beneath one of its schools that armed terrorist groups utilized during a round of fighting with Israel the previous month.

Hamas later prevented UN experts from operating in the area of the tunnel shaft, reportedly removing the UN personnel from the scene.

During the 2014 counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, Hamas rockets were discovered inside a school building run by UNRWA.

Likewise, a booby-trapped UNRWA clinic was detonated, killing three IDF soldiers. Aside from the massive amounts of explosives hidden in the walls of the clinic, it was revealed that it stood on top of dozens of terror tunnels, showing how UNRWA is closely embedded with Hamas.