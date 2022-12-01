Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrived on Wednesday at the Israel Air Force's underground control post for a visit as part of an exercise, which is part of a series of joint exercises between the IDF and the US Army, which simulated various scenarios in the face of emerging threats in the region, led by the Iranian threat.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar presented Lapid with the various descriptions, and also discussed operational issues, primarily the threats and the response to the Iranian threat.

In addition, Lapid was presented with an outline for activities and long-range flights that tested the intelligence gathering and attack capabilities of the IDF.

"The strategic cooperation with the United States and other countries strengthens the capabilities of the IDF in the face of challenges in the Middle East, led by Iran. We have partners in the sky and on the ground, but we also have the right to act as we see fit and protect the State of Israel," concluded the Prime Minister.