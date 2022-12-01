A palpable tension forms the backdrop of this week’s Torah portion of parashat Va'yeitzei, ("And he went out" – Gen. 28:10), as the patriarch Yaakov (Jacob) and his wives begin to have children, and establish the foundation for the nation of Israel.

Everything about bringing these children into the world is marked by struggle.

In this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman talk about the forces that were at work to prevent the Children of Israel from forming. Lavan sought to destroy the family of Israel. Our hosts reflect upon the similarity between the wicked Lavan’s machinations and the agenda of those today who declare war against the family and family values.

What is their agenda, and where is it leading to? Plus: Rabbi Richman talks about Divine intervention and personal miracles as he shares some news you haven’t heard about the Jerusalem bombings that took place last week.