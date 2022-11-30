Twitter CEO Elon Musk has admitted that before he purchased Twitter it had “interfered in elections” in the past.

“The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections,” Musk tweeted.

“Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed,” he added.

Musk’s revelation came after former Twitter head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, alleged that the platform was no less safe under Musk’s ownership.

"One of my limits was if Twitter starts being ruled by dictatorial edict rather than by policy... there's no longer a need for me in my role, doing what I do," Roth said, according to Reuters.

Musk did not give any details on the ways in which Twitter “interfered in elections” but pledged that under his leadership, Twitter would be more “transparent and even-handed."