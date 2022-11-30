Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has been unanimously elected to be the new Democratic Party House leader, succeeding Nancy Pelosi, BBC News reported.

Jeffries, 52, is a four-term Congressman who has been the fifth ranking Democrat since 2019.

He will be succeeding Pelosi, who held the top position among Democrats in the House of Representatives for two decades. He also becomes the first African American to lead one of the two main parties in Congress.

Pelosi announced her retirement on November 17, encouraging a “new generation to lead the Democratic caucus.”

Both of Pelosi’s top deputies, Reps. Steny Hoyer and Jim Clybrn, also endorsed Jeffries for the position.

Jeffries penned a letter asking Democrats to unite “as we once again prepare to meet the moment.”

Having served as one of the seven Democratic managers of former President Trump’s first impeachment trial, Jeffries issued a warning that likely future Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is "a wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump and the Trump machine.”