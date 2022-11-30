The IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces have completed a series of joint exercises that simulated various scenarios in the face of emerging regional threats.



After joint planning, the exercise began yesterday (Tuesday) with joint flights, which included four IAF F-35i “Adir” aircraft that accompanied four American F-15 fighter jets through Israel’s skies.



Today (Wednesday), an American KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft refueled a number of IAF F-16 "Barak" fighter jets as the IAF and the U.S. Air Force performed aerial refueling.



In addition, the IAF simulated an operational scenario and long-distance flights.

As part of the exercise, the Intelligence Directorate (J2) conducted an extensive simulation that replicated a campaign against distant countries. This exercise tested the IDF’s abilities at gathering intelligence, researching and “outlining” targets, and making intelligence available to the operational forces.These exercises are a key component of the two militaries’ increasing strategic cooperation in response to shared concerns in the Middle East, particularly those posed by Iran.