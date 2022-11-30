Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as “completely amoral” for not denouncing former President Donald Trump for meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

“Hey, [Kevin McCarthy], where is your condemnation of Donald Trump for meeting with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, the pro-Putin leader of the America First Political Action Conference? I know you want to be Speaker, but are you willing to be completely amoral?” Cheney said on Twitter, referring to Trump’s dinner a week ago with Kanye West and Fuentes.

McCarthy has told Republicans to stay away from Fuentes. But he hasn’t denounced Trump for meeting with him, defending Trump's assertion that he didn't know who Fuentes was.

"I don't think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes," McCarthy told ABC News on Tuesday.

"He has no place in this Republican Party. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him and didn't know who he was," McCarthy added.

Cheney, who lost her Wyoming seat in the Republican primaries to a Trump-endorsed candidate, also went after other Republicans for ties to Fuentes.

“First, [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene] and now, [Donald Trump] hanging around with this antisemitic, pro-Putin, white supremacist. This isn’t complicated. It’s indefensible,” Cheney said in a second tweet.

In February, Greene faced criticism for speaking at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), which was organized by Fuentes.