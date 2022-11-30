The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster was elected to a third term at a council meeting in Frankfurt am Main.

At the meeting, the Council also selected a new board.

Schuster, a physician who has lead the Council since 2014, spoke after his election about using his third term to work on social issues and fight prejudices faced by the community, Juedische Allgemeine reported.

“In my third term as president, I would like to focus more on the positive elements of Judaism in Germany. We don’t always want to be moral admonishers, but to find answers to the social questions of our time and thus also create encounters and break down prejudices," he said.

He added that he wanted to focus on the opening of the Jewish Academy of the Central Council in Frankfurt am Main. The academy is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

“For me, it is also about constantly developing the work within the Jewish community. In this respect, I am therefore very pleased that after long deliberations we have now been able to introduce a new jurisdiction for the communities and I thank the delegates of the Council meetings for supporting this reform.”