A Taliban official says that at least 16 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in the northern Afghanistan province of Aybak.

Provincial spokesman Emdadullah Muhajir said 24 others were wounded in the explosion.

No group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

A local physician told the AFP News Agency that the casualties were all "children and ordinary people."

ISIS has claimed a number of attacks in the war-torn country over the past months.