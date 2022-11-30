The year 2022 is on track to be the most deadly in US history. In response, one Israeli startup has been working to put an end to violent threats, by leveraging smart and affordable prevention and response technology.

Gabriel, which is based in Israel and is deploying across the United States, developed next-generation security technology that instantly detects and automates a response to violent threats before chaos sets in, saving precious time and lives. Through AI-based sensing, automatic alerts, and instant visibility, Gabriel provides workplaces, communities, and first responders with the critical information and communication they need to take control.

This week Gabriel announced the release of its newest software upgrade to combat the rise in active shooter events occurring in the United States. Using the latest AI technology, Gabriel is able to identify early signs of a threat including aggressive behavior, weapons, or gunshots. Once danger is identified, the technology automates lifesaving action including sending alerts, automating the call for help, and providing responders with live video and communication inside the scene; taking control of the situation.

Originally deployed in schools and houses of worship, Gabriel’s intelligent software has expanded into office buildings, data centers, and healthcare facilities. It easily integrates with existing security systems to offer an affordable yet cutting-edge solution. With real-time situational awareness, including video and audio streaming, floor plans, and two-way communication, first responders receive accurate information so they can instruct civilians in seconds on how to act, save lives, and curb the damage.

“With this game-changing technology, we can now take proactive steps to protect precious lives and prevent the common pitfalls of active threats such as human indecision, delayed calls to 911, and misinformation.” says Yoni Sherizen, CEO at Gabriel. “This saves valuable time and it saves lives.”

Gabriel is deploying at hundreds of customer sites across the US and has made its solution available with an affordable subscription model so that vulnerable locations can quickly access lifesaving technology.