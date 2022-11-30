Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met with Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, as the two leaders sought to hammer out the basis for a coalition agreement.

Netanyahu met with Smotrich for over six hours, with both sides reporting significant progress was made in the latest round of direct talks.

Officials from the Religious Zionist Party say that most of the outstanding issues were resolved during the meeting, with only minor details left to be resolved before the signing of a coalition agreement, which could potentially take place as early as today.

The breakthrough was achieved after the two sides reached an agreement over Smotrich’s primary demand – that he be appointed either Defense Minister or Finance Minister.

This condition for the Religious Zionist Party supporting the new government stymied negotiations for over week, with the Likud intent on retaining the Defense Ministry portfolio, and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri demanding the Finance Ministry portfolio.

Under the arrangement agreed upon by Netanyahu and Smotrich during the most recent meeting, Smotrich and Deri will split the Finance Ministry portfolio between them during the course of the new government’s term.

Smotrich will also be appointed Immigration and Absorption Minister, and Settlement Affairs Minister.

Once the Likud secures the support of the Religious Zionist Party, it will need to conclude talks with Shas and United Torah Judaism before it can present a new government to President Isaac Herzog.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Netanyahu intends to ask President Isaac Herzog for an extension of 14 days to form a governing coalition, amid concerns the Likud may not be able to reach deals with Shas and UTJ before the deadline.

Netanyahu has 11 days remaining to form a government.