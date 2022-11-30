A 26-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday night in the Bedouin Arab city of Rahat in southern Israel.

The victim, a resident of Rahat, was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva in serious to critical condition, and the hospital declared his death.

Police officers from the Rahat station, who arrived at the scene, opened an investigation, and police estimate that the shooting was part of a disagreement over land within a family.

The investigation will be conducted by the Negev Region Central Unit.

Separately, a 30-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the central city of Herzliya.

In that incident, the shooting was determined to be criminal in nature, and the victim suffered serious injuries. Magen David Adom (MDA) staff treated the victim and evacuated him to Meir Medical Center.

Police are investigating.