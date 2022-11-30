Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday evening attended a conference at Reichman University and criticized the new coalition that is being formed.

"I think that the coalition that is being formed is dragging the State of Israel to a dangerous place that we will of course oppose, and I think that the public needs to be awakened in this context. The real danger is the change of the regime in the State of Israel and a slide into a state where there is only one effective authority - the government. The emerging coalition also wants to take over the selection of judges, and in a country where the political echelon will both totally control the selection of judges and be able to overturn any judicial decision, this is not the State of Israel as we know it," Sa'ar claimed.

"I entered political and public life based on the issues of national security, the rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, and the conflict between us and our neighbors. Until the last few years, I did not feel that there was a threat to Israeli democracy, but one of the factors that led me to leave the political movement I had been in all my life and start a new political movement, is the issue of democracy and the principles that used to be fundamental principles agreed upon by all currents in Israeli politics and today are the most controversial things in it. I am certainly concerned and am sure that we will have many challenges," he continued.

On the Override Clause, he said, "There cannot be a Western democracy that does not have a constitutional judicial review of the parliament's legislation. When 61 MKs can overturn a court decision, it is impossible to maintain the judicial review and it is easiest to overturn the judicial review. Therefore, the real meaning is the elimination of constitutional judicial review of Knesset legislation and an active blocking of the ability for constitutional judicial review, which constitutes a real violation of the rights and freedoms of the citizen."