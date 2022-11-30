US President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose to 40% this week, boosted by increased support within his Democratic Party, a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday finds.

The two-day national poll still shows Biden's approval near the lowest level of his presidency.

This week, Biden's approval rating rose 3 percentage points from 37% in a Nov. 21-22 poll. 78% of Democrats in the poll said they approved of his job in the White House, up from 73% in the prior poll. His support among Republicans held at 9%.

On November 7, a day before the midterm elections, Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation. This year, his approval rating drifted as low as 36% in May and June.

In August, Biden's public approval rose to 40% following a string of legislative victories.

Biden has said he intends to run for re-election in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement yet.

In remarks a day after the midterm elections, Biden made clear that it remains his "intention" to run for in 2024, but noted that he is not in “any hurry” to announce a re-election bid.

He said he continues to deliberate with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, reiterating that his timeline won’t be influenced by former President Donald Trump and remains “early next year.”