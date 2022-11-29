Currently, Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Doha. Lamentably, the intelligence organization of this terror sponsor state helped MOIS in Iran to ban all anti-mullah’s slogans in Doha. In actuality, Qatar is hosting FIFA under the banner of terrorism and charlatanism. Disgracefully, some of Qatar’s police had a puerile approach to some Iranian viewers in Doha.

From one point of view, the world cannot keep turning a blind eye to Qatar’s funding of terrorism, and from another point of view, the young generation in Iran will never forget and forgive the Qatari flagrant and obvious support for silencing any public statements in Qatar. It is also important to remember that while there are no clear data on numbers, most Iranians boycotted the World Cup in Qatar.

Certainly, after regime change in Iran, there will be no room for Qatar to pull the wool over everyone's eyes. Somebody should get that into the Emir’s thick skull because he is a skivvy of the Shia octopus. And Al Jazeera never ever broadcast any video from the protesters. Qatar never, through its state-run news channel Al Jazeera, has spread the words of protesters.

Iranians at World Cup Erfan Fard

Tangibly, Qatar’s state-owned Al Jazeera has been spreading Antisemitism, Anti-Zionism and Islamic terrorism to achieve its goal of pan-Islamism among the Persian Gulf states. Al Jazeera News Station, however, has given voice to pro-regime stooges and regurgitated all the pro-regime’s platitudinous propaganda or current speeches of Khamenei.

Here’s the rub, with servility, the Emir of Qatar has pandered to terrorist mullahs in Iran and made obeisance to IRGC. The young generation in Iran has therefore had a rude awakening and these realities are troubling.

Despite that, the nationwide protests against theocracy in Iran, are in the glare of public attention and shaking the mullah terror entity.

Irrefutably, Qatar has built ties to terrorist groups, international extremism, and terrorism sponsors such as Hamas, Taliban, Al-Qaeda, IRGC , ISIS , Brotherhood, Nusra Front and other global terrorist groups. In addition, Qatar is supplying sanctuary and “safe haven” to the top Hamas leaders, hosting members of IRGC and MOIS and other religious extremists expelled from other countries such as Yemeni rebel militias.

At the same time and in certain instances, some of the Iranian intelligence organizations, under the cover of businessmen are monitoring the Israelis and American officials.

To this day, most of the regional states accuse Qatar of links to terrorism and supporting ISIS insurgents. There is an organic relation between IRGC and ISIS and this hidden agenda. Most members of the Qatari royal family have provided safe haven for Al Qaeda members, ISIS, Hamas leaders. Since then, IRGC and MOIS have been sponsoring and shielding Hamas leaders and other transnational terrorist groups on the soil of Qatar. Reportedly, the increasing presence of MOIS officials in Qatar since approximately the early 2000’s, has highlighted the hide-and-seek game of Iran.

It is now an explicit fact that Qatar has formed an alliance with IRGC terrorists, which has led to cooperation with Iran’s MOIS. Sometimes, Qatar provided financial support in the form of ransoms for IRGC in the region. Against this reality, it is not hard to see that the doors of Qatar are open to the Iranian mullahs.

As regional tension remains high amid Iran’s rapid progress toward making nuclear bomb, it will lead to undermining regional and international security. It is important to note that Qatar is a steadfast and important partner to the terrorist loving mullahs in Iran and these relations will challenge the Persian Gulf norms and stability in the region.

This reality is exclusively expressed that Doha under the supervision of the Islamic outlaw regime in Iran, and plays a pivotal role in waging the global terrorism against the US, Israel, and the free world. Qatar and the Mullah’s regime in Iran have embraced their role as sponsors of terrorism.

Furthermore, Tehran has shared a massive offshore natural gas field with Doha. In fact, this alliance is a permissive environment for terror financing. The truth of the matter is that some of the Persian Gulf states know that large sums of money from this alliance between Tehran and Doha go to terror financing, funding terrorism for making never-ending tensions and destabilization.

Some of the Arab states in the Middle East and North Africa are watching the process of anti-regime protests inside Iran. They know that the likelihood of success in regime change will be a significant moment for the stability and peace of the region. The continued existence of mullahs in power will prolong a deeply problematic and longstanding tension over the region for an unforeseen future. Therefore, moving forward, this devastating coalition between Emir of Qatar with the Supreme leader of the Mullah regime is not good for the region.

Behrad Tavakoli, an Iranian American Artist says “this ongoing revolution in Iran will be followed by an international law, a bill of rights, human rights after disintegrating this dangerous regime. Certainly, after this horrible reign of terror, regime change will bring peace to the region once more!”. Words to live by!

Imagine for a second, “life in Iran without Mullahs” All these dreams will come true and the Persian Gulf will turn over a new leaf.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is a Jewish Kurd of Iran, and he is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The gruesome mullah” , which has been published in the USA.