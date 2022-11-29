Police in Brookhaven, Georgia have arrested a man who was allegedly behind two incidents of antisemitic graffiti in October.

Anthony Freshwater, 25, was arrested this week. He faces four felony counts of criminal damage to property, including hate crime, felony vandalism at a place of worship and misdemeanor loitering and prowling charges.

In the first incident, police discovered the words “Jews Kill Blacks” spray painted on a townhouse, “Jews enslave Black Lives” on a sign at University Baptist Church, and Jewish slurs painted on an overpass and a stop sign.

On November 11, officers were again called to a report of antisemitic graffiti on the windows of two shops.

Police used security camera footage to identify the suspect as he parked his vehicle on November 11.