Senior security officials from the IDF and the Shabak arrived today (Thursday) at a closed hearing of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset and voiced a pessimistic forecast for the continuation of the ongoing wave of terrorism.

Channel 12 News reported that the officials stated that "the expectation is for an increase in the scope of the attacks and an escalation in the quality of the attacks that will come out of the Judea and Samaria territories, and we may have received the first sign of this in the double bombing in Jerusalem last week."

The Shabak and IDF officials said that they believe the terror wave is getting worse.

In addition, Israel's policy towards the Palestinian Authority came up for discussion, in light of recent concerns that PA has weakened or is even on the verge of collapse.

The officials disagreed with those assessments and stated that the Palestinian Authority is functioning and there is no real danger of its collapse or of Hamas coming into power in Judea and Samaria. However, the officials said that the next government should also strengthen the PA as much as it can.

The message the officials wished to convey to the new government is that efforts must be made to improve the lives of the residents of the PA on the civil and economic level and to separate this policy from the fight against terrorism.