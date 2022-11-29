Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu intends to ask President Isaac for an extension of 14 days to form a governing coalition.

Netanyahu still has 12 days to form a government, but with negotiations with multiple parties stalled.

The incoming coalition is struggling to select a new Speaker of the Knesset as well as to pass a law which would allow Shas chairman Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister despite being convicted for tax offenses.

In the meantime, Netanyahu is hoping to appoint an interim Speaker of the Knesset.

Then three leading candidates for the position of Speaker of the Knesset are MKs Amir Ohana, Yoav Kisch and Ofir Akunis. Netanyahu has not yet informed them which of them will be his choice for the position.