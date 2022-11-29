Right-wing activist Bentzi Gopstein, the head of the Lehava organization has returned to Twitter and opened a new account after the platform's new owner Elon Musk vowed to support freedom of expression for all on the platform, demanding to know whether he would truly have freedom of expression or if Twitter would continue to censor him.

Gopstein had previously been banned from Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and even WhatsApp after it was acquired by Facebook.

Gopstein has primarily used the Telegram platform, which has not censored him.

Upon creating his new account, Gopstein issued a challenge to Musk to stay true to his word and not censor him as Twitter has done in the past.

"I call on Elon Musk to preserve freedom of expression in Israel as well. It's time to stop the left-wing censorship of anyone who doesn't align with the left," Gopstein wrote.