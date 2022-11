During an IDF activity to distribute demolition orders regarding illegal construction in the town of Al Mughayyir in Samaria, dozens of Palestinian Arabs hurled rocks at the soldiers.

A suspect was spotted hurling a Molotov cocktails at the soldiers who responded with live fire toward him.

A hit was identified. As a result of the rocks hurling, an IDF soldier was lightly injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. The soldier’s family has been notified.