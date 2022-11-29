The last person who was wounded in the double bombing in Jerusalem last Wednesday was released from the hospital Tuesday, nearly a week after the deadly terrorist attack in which two people were murdered.

The 62-year-old patient, who was seriously wounded in the bombing, is in good condition after being released to his home from Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center. He underwent a series of surgeries to remove shrapnel from his body.

On Friday, during a visit by the Deputy Director General of the hospital, Prof. Ofer Merin and Rabbi Osher Weiss, the patient presented to them the book of Psalms that he had with him at the time of the attack and which stopped a piece of shrapnel that penetrated from the back cover into the book until it stopped on the inside page in chapter 124 with the words: "Our soul has escaped like a bird evading the grasp of its captors. The grasp is broken and we have escaped.”

Elchanan Biton, a 16-year-old Canadian-Israeli student and Tadessa Tshuma, an Ethiopian-Jewish man, were killed in the bombings.