Five vehicles rented for President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving vacation bust into flames at an airport parking lot on Monday.

The incident occurred only one day after Biden left his family vacation on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. Biden and his family had been staying at a waterfront house on Nantucket Harbor.

The vehicles were rented by the Secret Service from Hertz to drive the president and his family during their trip. All five of the vehicles – a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator – caught fire in a parking lot, the Nantucket Current reported.

Firefighters reportedly put out a fire in one of vehicle’s engine blocks.

The SUVs were parked at the Nantucket airport when the fire took place. It came within 40 feet of the airport’s jet fuel tanks, according to local reports.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

"At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport's Closed Circuit Television System," the airport said, according to the Current. "Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department."

The Biden’s have been spending Thanksgiving on the island for the last four decades.