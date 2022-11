Arab soccer fans attending the World Cup games in Doha, Qatar assaulted an Egyptian journalist, believing him to be an Israeli.

In footage of the attack which circulated on social media, Arab soccer fans can be seen haranguing and shouting at the reporter before attacking him and forcing him to flee.

The reporter tried to explain to the fans that he is Egyptian, not Israeli, but the fans refused to believe him, claiming he was an Israeli journalist posing as an Arab.