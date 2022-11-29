Rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West and two far-right activists walked out of an online interview Monday night, in the middle of a discussion on West’s recent comments regarding Jews.

The incident occurred on an episode of “Timcast”, a podcast hosted by Tim Pool, which featured West, along with right-wing pundit Milo Yiannopoulos, and activist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

During the conversation, West lamented the response he has faced over his recent comments, prompting Pool to agree the rapper has been mistreated by the mainstream media.

"I just gotta go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim that's happening. This is something- if you read the definition, it says you can't claim that there's multiple people inside of banks, or in media that are all Jewish, or you're antisemitic. And that's the truth. Like, it's the truth," West said.

"I'm saying, like, I've been labeled antisemite, right? So there's different beliefs about our bloodlines, you know, like the documentary that Kyrie [Irving] posted and in general, America has been left ignorant and history has been changed."

"So when we start questioning things that question the indoctrination, then you immediately, get you know… demonized, demonetized and what's so beautiful about this time is everyone got to see what's really been happening. And now we can really understand, we can see that Rahm Emanuel was next to Obama and Jared Kushner was right next to Trump."

"You're not gonna to take my pain away. Right? The Jewish people say it's the Holocaust, this happened, and you can't say anything about it. We can't take their pain away. No one's gonna denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up.

“Because every time I'm just holding stride, and it's like, I thought I was more Malcolm X but I found out I’m more MLK. As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there.”

“When I found out they were trying to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Pool responded by saying he agreed that “they have been extremely unfair” to West.

West then asked who Pool meant by “they.”

“Who is ‘they,’ though? We can’t use ‘they,’ can we?”

When Pool explained he meant “the corporate press,” Fuentes rebuffed Pool saying “it is them,” alluding to Jews.

Pool pushed back saying, “No, it is not.”

West then interjected “What do you mean it’s not?” before walking out of the interview.

After Fuentes, West, and Yiannopoulos left the interview, Pool chided West’s behavior, saying: “Ye’s going to come in here and say: ‘Here is my pain, here’s my suffering.’ And I say: ‘I hear you.’ And then he’s gonna say: ‘And it was Jewish people.’ And I’m going to be like, ‘Okay, but do you consider…’ – ‘I’m not going to do this, I refuse,’ Pool said, imitating West’s walkout.