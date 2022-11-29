The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party on Monday night declared that as per instructions from the Council of Torah Sages, the party will not sign a coalition agreement until there is a detailed agreement regarding Torah learners and issues of religion and state, KIkar Hashabbat reported.

According to senior party officials involved in the negotiations, "Unlike others, we are not looking for jobs. We want to take care of the issues of Judaism and the Torah learners."

"We explained to [Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu that we will not sign a coalition agreement without detailing the issues of religion and state."

On Thursday evening, MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) said that the Likud had not held a dialogue with United Torah Judaism on the fundamental issues in several days.

Speaking on Kol Hai Radio, Asher said, "Unfortunately, due to all kinds of conversations among the parties regarding the ministerial portfolios, there has been no negotiation with us on the fundamental issues for the past two days. We are waiting for answers on many things that are a red line for us. Let them not think that we will close everything in a last-minute blitz. It won't work."