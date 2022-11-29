A man of about 70 on Monday night attended his granddaughter's wedding in Beit Shemesh - and collapsed during the dancing.

Following CPR, the man was evacuated to a hospital in serious condition.

First responders called to the Ramat Beit Shemesh B hall said that they found the elderly man lying in the hall, with no pulse and not breathing.

The paramedics immediately began performing CPR, including providing electric shocks from a defibrillator they had, performing chest compressions and artificial respiration, and providing lifesaving medication. After the man's pulse returned, he was evacuated in serious and unstable condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Aharon David, the son of Yenta, among the other ill of Israel.