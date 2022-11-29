Issa Amro, a known Palestinian Authority Arab activist, was arrested Monday by police, days after a violent altercation in Hebron between leftist activists and IDF soldiers, Israel Hayom reported.

It is not clear why Amro was arrested, but according to Israel Hayom, the arrest seems to be connected to the altercation.

Amro is a known activist in Hebron, and has been arrested by police in the past.

On Friday, a Givati Brigade soldier was suspended after being recorded knocking an activist to the ground and punching him in the face.

Later, Honenu attorney Adi Keidar told 103 FM Radio, "The facts are that on that Friday, leftist and anarchist people went there, carried out provocations from the start of the event. At one point, they were forced to detain one of the people because of disruptions of order, and then they began to attack."

"This young man ran away several times from legal custody, and the soldier was forced to arrest him with force. This is not new, that leftist sources wander around freely and create provocations. When they arrive there, they come with a certain intention."