Following an agreement between the Likud and Religious Zionism, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday will choose the temporary Knesset Speaker from among the candidates for the permanent position.

The leading candidates are Likud MKs Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin, and Yoav Kisch. All three are considered to be close to Netanyahu, and there is a good chance that the person chosen on Tuesday will hold the seat until after Israel's next election cycle.

Meanwhile, the Likud has not yet sent a request to outgoing Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) to hold a vote on his replacement.

Earlier, Kan News reported that Levy said in closed conversations that he intends to delay the appointment of his successor by at least a week after he receives the request.

Such an act could significantly delay the swearing-in of the new government, since prior to its swearing-in, the Likud wishes to pass a number of laws, including one which will allow Shas chief MK Aryeh Deri to become minister.