Iran will reject a newly-appointed independent UN investigation into the country's repression of anti-government protests, its foreign ministry said on Monday, according to a report in the Reuters news agency.

"Iran will have no cooperation with the political committee formed by the UN Rights Council," ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as having said.

The UN Human Rights Council voted this past Thursday to appoint a probe into Iran's deadly crackdown on protests.

The resolution put forward by Germany and Iceland was backed by 25 nations on Thursday, including the United States and many European, Latin American, Asian and African nations.

Six countries opposed the move -- China, Pakistan, Cuba, Eritrea, Venezuela and Armenia – and 16 abstained.

Iran said after the resolution was approved that "totally rejects" the resolution.

The resolution follows two months of protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

Activist news agency HRANA said 450 protesters had been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest as of November 26, including 63 minors. It said 60 members of the security forces had been killed, and 18,173 protesters detained. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.