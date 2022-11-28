A Ukrainian military delegation secretly visited Israel recently, Channel 13 News reported.

This is a visit by a Ukrainian delegation made up of military personnel, including a very senior member of the Ukrainian army whose rank is equivalent to one of the deputy chiefs of staff of the IDF.

They arrived in Israel in the last few days for a series of meetings with senior IDF and Defense Ministry officials for the purpose of promoting the construction of anti-missile warning systems which Israel has announced it will supply to Ukraine.

Israel has sought to keep the delegation a secret to avoid antagonizing Russia, which remains at war with Ukraine.

The Ukrainians continue to ask for weapons systems from Israel to help defend against Russia's invasion. However, an Israeli official reiterated that Israel's policy of not supplying weapons remains unchanged.