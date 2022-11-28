A man armed with a machete walked through the Far Rockaway neighborhood in Queens, New York on Sunday afternoon asking where the closest synagogue was.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. when a man with a machete hanging from his belt walked up to several Orthodox boys and asked them, “Where is the nearest synagogue?” according to 5townscentral.

The NYPD and the RNSP Shomrim showed up at the scene. When the suspect went inside a building, the NYPD placed him in custody.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by the NYPD’s 101 Detective Squad.

A female bystander also said that the suspect approached her and said, “Do you know who the synagogue of Satan is in the Bible?”