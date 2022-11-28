The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Monday threatened to assassinate Israel's National Security Minister-designate MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The terrorist organization's spokesman in Judea and Samaria warned that Ben-Gvir's fate "would be the same as Rehavam Ze'evi."

Ze'evi, who was serving as Israel's Tourism Minister at the time, was assassinated by terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in October 2001.

The spokesman claimed that Ben-Gvir's appointment as senior minister in the incoming Israeli government "will only hasten the disappearance of the occupation."

He said that Ze'evi "carried the ideology of transfer and expulsion of the Arabs from the land of Palestine and the result was that he was expelled from life by the Palestinians."

Ben-Gvir said in response: "The threats of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization will not deter me. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the State of Israel. The time has come to form a fully right-wing government, so that we can crush Islamic Jihad."

In April, the Shabak and Israel police arrested an eight-member Hamas cell in eastern Jerusalem which was plotting to assassinate Ben-Gvir and carry out additional attacks against Israelis.