A neo-Nazi music festival scheduled to take place in a small town in Scotland has been cancelled.

The event in Bathgate was due to attract around 250 supporters of far-right music, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Anti-racism watchdog organization Hope Not Hate had publicized that the offensive event was to take place this past weekend at a music venue in Bathgate, calling for it to be cancelled.

But after a campaign by the organization, urging members of the public, anti-fascist organizations and politicians to take action, the event did not occur.

The club were the music festival was allegedly scheduled to take place, the Midnight Breakfast Club, wrote in a Facebook statement that they had never agreed to host the festival. They called the claim “fake news” and “unfounded rumours.”