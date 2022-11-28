Police in Rochester, New York have opened an investigation into a series of incidents involving arson and graffiti containing swastikas, racial slurs and vulgar images.

The vandalism took place last week across several locations in the Rochester area over several days, according to Rochester First.

On Friday, offensive graffiti was discovered spray painted on an apartment complex parking lot, a garage door and an electrical box. Police are currently going over security footage of the incident.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a house after a fire was reported. The occupants of the home were not injured. An investigation revealed that the fire was the result of arson. Deputies investigating the incident discovered additional graffiti, including a swastika and a racial slur.

“These acts are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “Our investigators and deputies are working around the clock to determine who is responsible. We are dedicating any resources the investigators see necessary to bring those who committed these crimes to justice. We will prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Fire Bureau said they would be recommending the maximum possible charges against the vandals.

Local law enforcement said that they believe the incidents are connected.