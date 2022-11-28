Eight people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus on Route 5 near the Hotzeh Shomron checkpoint, Israel Hayom reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical aid to the victims and transferred them to hospitals.

Among the injured is the 47-year-old truck driver, who suffered multisystem injuries and is in serious condition.

MDA paramedic David Amichai recalled, "While responding to a 'light' accident, civilians called us towards the continuation of the road, where an additional collision had occurred. Ambulance staff remained with the lighter collision, and I and an intensive care ambulance continued to the additional collision."

"We saw a truck with hits to its front, and a bus which had taken hits to hits rear. The driver of the truck was trapped. During the extraction by firefighters, which took several minutes, we provided medical treatment, which included bandaging and the provision of medications, and we evacuated him in a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital, in serious condition. We performed examinations on the passengers of the bus, and seven of them required medical treatment and were evacuated to the hospital in good condition."

Israel Police forces are at the scene directing traffic, and are investigating the circumstances of the collision.