The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party is demanding that as part of its coalition agreements, a subway be installed that will pass through Bnei Brak, and not just on the city's outskirts, as is already planned.

This will improve Bnei Brak residents' access to public transportation.

According to Channel 12 News, sources in the planning and engineering of the Tel Aviv-area metro claim that there is no option for the metro's construction to not take place on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath), and that such a stipulation will delay the entire project.

"The machines which dig giant tunnels need to work constantly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," a source said.

The UTJ party responded: "We will not allow, in any fashion, work to take place on Shabbat, which will violate the status quo."

Meanwhile, the battle over whether construction can take place on Shabbat has already reached the Bnei Brak municipality, where they are trying to reach understandings.