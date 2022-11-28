Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station late last week, The Associated Press reported.

Bodycam footage published over the weekend showed the rescue operation to pluck the man out of the way of an oncoming train.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. this past Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back.

Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol at the station when they saw a commotion and heard a scream from the opposite side of the station, police said.

They ran up and down stairs, through an emergency exit and onto the tracks, pulling the man to safety with the assistance of a bystander who was already trying to help, police said.

Bystanders then helped the officers climb back to the platform, just before a train pulled into the station.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised the officers in a tweet, writing, “The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me…. the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops!”