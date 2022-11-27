MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Saturday night accused the Likud party of not treating his party as partners.

Speaking at a special conference held for Agudat Yisrael activists in northern Israel, Porush said, "We are asking for equality in education. We have committed ourselves to this. Equality in education will happen. There is no other option. There will not be a government without this."

He added, "We said this at the Council of Torah Sages. We ask that there be an improvement in yeshivas, an improvement in the status of yeshiva students. Today there is the nation of Torah and the nation of Israel, opposite those who praise and glorify the culture of Greece."

Porush also accused the Likud of dragging its feet, saying, "It could have been a lot better. The redemption has not yet come. They are still not treating us as partners. We hope that it will happen, but it has not yet happened."

"We have a lot to say about how to act as partners, and they still do not act as partners."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with the heads of all parties in the right-religious bloc, including United Torah Judaism chief MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, in the hopes of achieving a breakthrough in coalition negotiations.